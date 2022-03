Purchasing a new car in this current market is difficult, to say the least. Thanks to a host of factors, purchasing both a new and used car is more expensive than ever. This has caused many consumers to put their purchasing decision on hold, while others a forced to settle for a lesser model than their original plan permitted. This new pricing trend is causing a lot of worry for Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO