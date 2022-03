Teladoc Health partnered with Amazon Alexa to launch voice-activated, virtual medical care on supported Echo devices. Teladoc Health customers in the U.S. will be able to connect with a Teladoc care provider 24/7 from Echo devices for general medical needs. To get connected, patients can say “Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor” to their device. Echo will then connect with a Teladoc doctor for a virtual visit related to nonemergency needs, such as experiencing symptoms of a cold, flu or allergies, according to a Feb. 28 press release.

