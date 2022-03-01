Towson MBB Head Coach Pat Skerry Discusses the Tigers' First Regular Season CAA Title in Program History with the BBMS

On Monday night the Towson Tigers, led by head coach Pat Skerry, locked up their first CAA regular season title in school history, defeating the Delaware Blue Hens 69 to 57. The win capped off a 24-7 season for Skerry's Tigers, who are now the top seed in the upcoming CAA Conference Tournament, which kicks off on Sunday.

On Tuesday morning, Coach Skerry joined the Big Bad Morning Show to discuss his team's victory over Delaware and how well his kids have played all season long to find themselves in a position to secure a trip to the Big Dance. Listen in as Rob, Ed, Jeremy, and Coach Skerry talk about the Tigers success this season and the task ahead in the conference tourney.