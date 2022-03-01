ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed man who fired gun during group dispute in Queens sought by police

By Kimberly Dole
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- The NYPD is looking to identify an armed man who fired his gun during a dispute in Queens earlier this month, authorities said.

Police said the incident occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, in the rear of 221 South Conduit Ave. in Springfield Gardens.

A group was involved in a verbal dispute with another group. The argument then escalated when one person discharged a firearm twice before fleeing eastbound on South Conduit Avenue, according to officials.

There were no injuries or property damage reported due to the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

