ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Stimulus Update: Tired of Child Tax Credit Speculation? Here Are 5 Things We Know for Sure

By Dana George
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TbLDX_0eSLXzV000

Image source: Getty Images

Do you ever log on to the internet or turn on your television and feel as though you're watching a room full of preschoolers vying for attention? It can be exhausting to get to the bottom of an issue in a world where speculation serves as information and lies are mixed in with the truth.

When it comes to what we can expect from the Child Tax Credit moving forward, all any of us want is a sense of where things stand. No speculation, no guessing, just honest answers to what we know for certain. Without further ado, here are five things we know for sure.

1. We know the expanded Child Tax Credit was huge

For qualifying families, the changes to the Child Tax Credit were massive in 2021. Here are the highlights:

  • The credit was increased by up to $1,600 per child -- from $2,000 to a max of $3,600 (depending on the age of the child).
  • Families did not have to wait until 2022 to receive the funds.
  • From July through December, an extra $250 to $300 was deposited into bank accounts across the country for each eligible child.
  • More than 61 million American children received payments.
  • Roughly one-third of the nation's children who normally do not benefit from Child Tax Credit because their families earn too little income were eligible to receive these payments because of how President Biden's American Rescue Plan was written.

2. We know it helped

Based on statistics gathered by Columbia University Center on Poverty and Social Policy and the U.S. Census Bureau, we know Child Tax Credit payments accomplished the following:

  • Cut monthly child poverty by around 30%.
  • Families earning less than $35,000 a year used Child Tax Credit funds to buy food, clothing, and school supplies. They also had the money to cover the rent and pay utility bills.
  • Child Tax Credit payments cut food insufficiency by 26%.
  • There is no evidence to show that Child Tax Credit payments inspired parents to quit work or slow their job search.

3. We know politics killed the credit

Initially, President Biden's plan was for families to receive Child Tax Credit payments for five years. It was cut to one year when it became clear that Republican lawmakers refused to go along with anything that made Democrats look good in a midterm election year. Still, families who met the income thresholds were expected to continue to receive monthly Child Tax Credit payments throughout the entirety of 2022.

Republicans were vocally against the idea of continuing monthly payments, and two Democratic senators -- Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona -- decided to vote down any legislation that included more assistance to families with children. This, even though 1 out of every 5 children in West Virginia lives in poverty and the number of families in the state with an annual income below $10,000 is the fourth highest in the country. As for Sinema's constituents, Arizona's child poverty rate ranks 13th highest in the nation.

The final monthly payments were distributed in mid-December. By January, the child poverty rate nationwide had increased from 12.1% to 17%. According to the Center on Poverty and Social Policy, this 41% jump in poverty among American children was due to the expiration of Child Tax Credit payments.

4. We know that we haven't heard the last

Continued Child Tax Credit payments were included in President Biden's Build Back Better (BBB) infrastructure plan. In a win for American families, the House of Representatives passed a version of BBB in November. It was in the Senate that BBB came to a crashing halt.

Last month, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer predicted that substantial portions of BBB will find their way into law before the midterm elections in November. While Hoyer did not say so, it appears that BBB may have to be broken down into smaller bills to make it through the Senate.

While we may hear murmurs about Child Tax Credit payments later this year, it is doubtful that renewed payments will ever see the light of day given the current makeup of the U.S. Senate. There's still plenty of talk about an ObamaCare expansion, empowering Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for seniors, climate change action, and possibly universal early education, but Child Tax Credit appears to have disappeared off of the political radar.

5. We know to plan for the worst

There's good news and bad news. The good news is that families can claim the back half of the enhanced Child Tax Credit when they file taxes this year. Say a family has a toddler and collected $1,800 between July and December 2021 ($300 per month x 6 months = $1,800). They can still claim the other $1,800 when they file their 2021 tax return.

The bad news is that the total Child Tax Credit reverts to $2,000 per eligible child for the 2022 tax year. And while that's helpful for many, millions of American children will continue to fall between the cracks.

Without facts to back it up, speculation is nothing but a rumor, and rumors do nothing for us as we plan our financial futures.

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
BGR.com

No fourth stimulus check, but you might qualify to get $1,000 every month

Stimulus checks may have dried up at the federal level, but ambitious basic income projects underway now in at least 17 states aim to, if nothing else, at least fill the gap for people most in need. People like low-income mothers in such New York City neighborhoods as Washington Heights and Harlem, where they’ve started getting money through the city’s first basic income program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

Millions of Americans have no idea they’re eligible for tax credits up to $8,000

The now-defunct child tax credit expansion is back in the news this week, thanks to AOC saying the expiration of the monthly checks is at least partly responsible for a rise in crime. And that she’s so disgusted with the “s–tshow” of Congress that she thinks about quitting politics “all the time.” Such comments, however, ignore a couple of key facts — such as the second half of the child tax credit, coming via this year’s tax season. Plus other benefits, like the Child and Dependent Care Credit.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Motley Fool

Retirees Could Score a $900 Monthly Social Security Raise -- Here's How

Social Security will likely be an important retirement income source. The typical retiree could see a big benefits bump if they make this move. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Wave 3

Federal tax refunds delayed again

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As many Americans gather up their W-2′s, receipts and paystubs to file their 2021 tax returns, the IRS is still playing catch up from 2020. Being understaffed, and the delays from the 2020 tax season are contributing to the increased turnaround time for federal returns again this year. If you missed a stimulus payment you were scheduled to receive, this could mean a longer than average wait time.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: When you’ll get your $1,657 payment

Millions of Americans will see their Social Security payment worth an average of $1,657 in just a couple of days. Anyone collecting these benefits has seen the 5.9% COLA increase in their check. This began Jan. 1, after being announced in Oct. amid high rates of rapid inflation. The 5.9%...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Poverty#Stimulus#Affordable Care Act#U S Census Bureau#The Child Tax Credit#American Rescue Plan#The U S Census Bureau
KTEN.com

How to Get a Social Security Bonus

Social Security is an important part of the retirement income puzzle for many people. Even if retirement is still decades away, it’s important to understand what you can do to maximize those benefits once the time comes. Employing some simple strategies can help you enjoy a Social Security bonus when you’re ready to retire. If you’re curious about how to best manage a Social Security bonus from start to finish, you may want to consider working with a financial advisor. Check out SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool to find advisors that serve your area.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WSET

You may be eligible to receive $5,000 on your tax refund thanks to stimulus law

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Those who welcomed a new baby to their family in 2021 could qualify to receive up to $5,000 on their tax refund this year. This is due to two tax credits in the $1.9 trillion aid package President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021. Parents who meet eligibility requirements would receive $3,600 thanks to an expanded child tax credit and a $1,400 stimulus check for dependents, according to Andy Phillips, director at the Tax Institute at H&R Block.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How long for refunds to be approved?

Millions of Americans have filed their taxes and are eagerly waiting for their tax refund from the IRS. They want to know how long it will take for the IRS to approve it after the last two years have seen major delays. Once your return is filed and processed with...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

SSI & SSDI, how to get both and receive up to $1,261

Disabled Americans have various options for getting income when it comes to their disability. Some collect both SSI and SSDI. SSI is Supplemental Security Income and SSDI is Social Security Disability Insurance. Both benefits increased this year when the COLA rose by 5.9% following inflation. The Social Security Administration runs...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
167K+
Followers
82K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy