Clearwater, FL

Florida woman allegedly threw ex’s dog off balcony, killing it

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida man plans to take legal action against an ex-girlfriend after she allegedly threw his dog from his seventh-floor condo balcony, according to his attorneys.

Eric Adeson was at his condo in Clearwater Beach over the weekend when his ex visited him at 11 a.m. Sunday, a release from attorneys Carey Leisure & Neal said. Police later identified the woman as Shelley Nicole Vaughn.

The attorneys allege that Vaughn was drunk and began arguing with Adeson. Police said she threw Adeson’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

After he asked her several times to leave, Vaughn allegedly picked up Adeson’s pug Bucky and threw it off the balcony. The dog was found dead on the pavement below, according to police.

Vaughn was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

“I’m devastated,” Adeson said at a press conference called by his attorneys. “It’s like a blur.”

Adeson also filed a restraining order against his ex after the incident.

“Our client saw this happen, and is absolutely traumatized,” the release said. “Several residents of the building witnessed the event as well, and the entire community is extremely upset over what happened.”

