Warsaw Man Arrested For DWI Repeat Offender

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday morning, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard because the vehicle had no front license plate. During the stop, it was discovered one of the occupants had an active Failure to Appear warrant out of Pettis County on original charges of Property Damage in the 2nd Degree. Morgan R. Hawkins, 23, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be held on a $1500 cash or surety bond.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO