Kane Brown on Trying Spinach and Kale for the First Time

The Iowa State Fair continues to add massive country music stars to their 2022 lineup, Kane Brown is the latest big name to join the list of huge performers!. According to the Iowa State Fair website, Kane Brown will be headlining the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, August 18th at 8 pm with special guest Jessie James Decker. Tickets are on sale now (to see tickets available click here!) they range anywhere from $45 to $90 depending on where you want to view the show from. Just make sure you are aware that these tickets are for the concert only, they will not actually get you into the Iowa State Fair, you will have to buy a ticket to the fair if you want more information on Iowa State Fair ticket prices click here!

IOWA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO