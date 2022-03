TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Chain controls and road closures have returned to the Sierra as snowfall and colder weather have hit the region. According to Caltrans, chain controls were in place as of Monday evening on east and westbound I-80 from Kingvale to Truckee. Poor road conditions and heavy traffic are expected while the weather lasts. #TrafficAlert for chain controls on EB & WB I-80 over the Donner Summit. CC speed limit is 35 mph. Please watch for snow removal equipment. @CHP_Truckee @CHP_Truckee @nevadadotreno pic.twitter.com/xikYoOpdRR — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 22, 2022 Already Monday evening, a jackknifed big rig was holding eastbound I-80 traffic...

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO