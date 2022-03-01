Tampa couple stuck in Russia after invasion of Ukraine

A Tampa couple is stuck in Russia after their flight home was turned around and sent back as the world reacts to the invasion of Ukraine.

Jonathan Bush and his Russian-born wife had been enjoying a visit to Russia for two months.

“We have been having a great time here in Russia. We learned to ski. I did a lot of great things here,” said Bush.

Jonathan Bush Jonathan Bush and his Russian-born wife are stuck in Russia after their flight home was turned around and sent back as the world reacts to the invasion of Ukraine.

But then came the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bush said it came as a surprise.

“All my friends and family are blowing me up calling me, 'hey, get home,'” said Bush.

So Bush and his wife, who live in Tampa, cut their trip short and were flying home on the Russian airline, Aeroflot.

Their flight from Moscow to New York was over the Atlantic Ocean when the pilot announced they were turning around because the airliner was not allowed over Canadian airspace.

“My wife’s crying, all the ladies in my row are are just freaking out panicking right now. So I have to comfort her. But I’m scared in the meantime because I’m like I might not leave Russia for a while.”

Now Johnathan and his wife are stuck in Moscow, staying in a hotel and trying to find another way home. Possibly a flight through Africa or the Middle East.

“To be honest with you this has made me very glad to be an American. The privileges I’ve learned talking to other people and being in another country. America is a great place,” Bush said.

ABC Action News did not mention Jonathan’s wife's name or show her picture because she fears repercussions from the Russian government.