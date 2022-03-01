ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa couple stuck in Russia after invasion of Ukraine

By Erik Waxler
WTXL ABC 27 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgK0k_0eSLVgcL00

A Tampa couple is stuck in Russia after their flight home was turned around and sent back as the world reacts to the invasion of Ukraine.

Jonathan Bush and his Russian-born wife had been enjoying a visit to Russia for two months.

“We have been having a great time here in Russia. We learned to ski. I did a lot of great things here,” said Bush.

Jonathan Bush
Jonathan Bush and his Russian-born wife are stuck in Russia after their flight home was turned around and sent back as the world reacts to the invasion of Ukraine.

But then came the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bush said it came as a surprise.

“All my friends and family are blowing me up calling me, 'hey, get home,'” said Bush.

RELATED: UN: More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded

So Bush and his wife, who live in Tampa, cut their trip short and were flying home on the Russian airline, Aeroflot.

Their flight from Moscow to New York was over the Atlantic Ocean when the pilot announced they were turning around because the airliner was not allowed over Canadian airspace.

“My wife’s crying, all the ladies in my row are are just freaking out panicking right now. So I have to comfort her. But I’m scared in the meantime because I’m like I might not leave Russia for a while.”

Now Johnathan and his wife are stuck in Moscow, staying in a hotel and trying to find another way home. Possibly a flight through Africa or the Middle East.

“To be honest with you this has made me very glad to be an American. The privileges I’ve learned talking to other people and being in another country. America is a great place,” Bush said.

ABC Action News did not mention Jonathan’s wife's name or show her picture because she fears repercussions from the Russian government.

americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Independent

‘Welcome to hell’: Ukraine drone strike destroys Russian convoy in aerial footage

This is the dramatic moment the Ukrainian military used a drone to destroy a Russian convoy from above. Footage of Turkish-made drones hitting Putin’s forces has been posted online as Ukraine fights back against Russian invasion. Chief commander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny posted the clip on Facebook, saying a Bayraktar drone was used near the city of Malryn, around 60 miles northwest of Kyiv. The black and white clip appears to show a row of stationary trucks before an explosive blast in the middle of the line. Zaluzhny wrote: “Welcome to hell!” when he posted the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms move into Kiev in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kiev in captured army vehicles, Kiev’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kiev from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said the...
MILITARY
