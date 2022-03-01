ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Change Affecting Cell ‘Housekeeping’ Triggers Spread of Toxic Clumps

By Margarida Maia PhD
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA protein modification that disrupts how cells dispose of “worn-out” proteins may promote the spread of the alpha-synuclein toxic clumps known to cause Parkinson’s disease, a study reported. “We think our findings about this apparent disease-driving process are important for developing compounds that can specifically inhibit...

parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

