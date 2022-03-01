HerStory! Radio One Philly Celebrates Women’s History Month!

It’s officially Women’s HerStory Month! Journey with us as Radio One Philadelphia commemorates, highlights, and gives flowers to our beautiful black women of Philadelphia.

All throughout March, we will be highlighting a powerful woman as a thank you to their fortitude of making the world a stronger place for women to thrive!

Check them out below!

Thank you to our sponsors, Einstein Healthcare Network, The Amistad Commission, Boost Mobile, Live! Casino Hotel and My Philly Lawyer!

1. Quinta Brunson

Creative producer, writer, and star of “Abbot Elementary”! You may also know her as Quinta B from her hilarious videos from the start of Instagram

2. Akayla “Dimplez” Brown

Founder of Dimplez Dayz

3. Chief Lisa Forrest

Philadelphia Fire Dept. Battalion Chief

4. Marcia Perry Dix

Founder of Perry Media Group

