Pittsburgh, PA

Man pleads guilty in fatal motel parking lot shooting

By Kdka News Staff
 6 days ago

A man has pleaded guilty to a fatal shooting in a motel parking lot in Robinson Township.

Jaquay Murray pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree murder and two firearms violations in Christopher Langham’s death.

Langham was found dead in the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Motel in June of 2020. Police said Langham was invited into a room and Murray came out of the bathroom with a gun, shooting as Langham tried to leave.

In exchange for the plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office withdrew the charge of tampering and agreed to a sentence of 18-to-42 years in jail, which will be formally imposed on March 29.

