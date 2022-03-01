ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after being trapped under trailer in North Hollywood

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) — A man was confirmed dead Monday afternoon after being run over and trapped beneath a trailer in North Hollywood.

The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tujunga Avenue, according to Los Angeles police, when the driver of a white Toyota Tundra was towing a 25-foot trailer northbound. At some point, the truck stopped and the driver became involved in a verbal altercation with the victim, who was on foot.

During the argument, the pedestrian reportedly climbed onto the left wheel well of the trailer. As the pickup began to move, the man fell to the ground and was run over by the trailer and trapped underneath.

LAPD and paramedics responded to the scene, but the victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. Police said he was believed to be about 28 years old.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

