Upstate university to hold Russia/Ukraine forum

By Rob Jones
 6 days ago

Dr. Gary Weier, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Bob Jones University, has announced a Faculty Forum on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The forum will be held Thursday, March 3, from 7 - 8:30 p.m. in Stratton Hall on the BJU campus.

Dr. Weier said “The recent invasion of Ukraine has dominated the news. Many are concerned but struggling to sort through the barrage of information and misinformation. Additionally, those in the BJU community who have family in or ties to the region are understandably troubled about the implications for their loved ones and their ability to return to their homeland. Our faculty panelists bring a wealth of subject matter expertise to this complex situation which has serious geopolitical ramifications. They will provide a framework for processing the conflict as well as have a civil and interactive dialogue.”

With decades of national security experience including several stints at the Pentagon, Dr. Jonathan Arnett, BJU political science faculty, will provide an overview of the military and international relations angle. Dr. Mark Vowels, director of the BJU Center for Global Opportunities, will provide valuable insight into the plight of the Ukrainian church and the impact on outreach opportunities. Longtime history professor, Dr. Mark Sidwell, who specializes in the role of religion in history and has written multiple textbooks, will address the historical factors that have contributed to the current situation. Dr. Renton Rathbun, director of the BJU Center for Biblical Worldview, will explain how a biblical worldview addresses core issues at the center of the conflict.

106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

