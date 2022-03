CLARKSTON - According to AAA on Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Washington state reached $4.44 a gallon - the highest ever recorded by the company. AAA says before the current spike in prices, the previous record sat at $4.35 per gallon, reached in July 2008. The average price of diesel fuel sat at $4.74 a gallon in Washington on Monday morning, still shy of the July 2008 record of $4.98.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO