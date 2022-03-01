ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Make Perfect Meatballs In Honor Of National Meatball Day

By Aly Walansky
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s just so much to love about meatballs. We all have our own recipes, and preferred spice or meat mix, but however we prepare them, they are always delicious. National Meatball Day is coming up on March 9, and it’s as good an excuse as any to perfect our craft just...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW-TV

Recipes for life – Ed Borzillieri’s meatballs

Mercedes Wilson is joined by Ed Borzillieri. Today he is making meatballs. He says he gets his love of food from his parents. They were both always cooking and he says as soon as we could reach the stove, they taught us all how to cook and it was all wonderful smells, wonderful cooking,
RECIPES
WETM

National Margarita Day: How to make the classic cocktail

(WWTI) — February 22 is National Margarita Day, highlighting the summery drink in the middle of winter. To emphasize that the citrusy cocktail could be enjoyed at all times of the year, National Margarita Day was first founded by Todd McCalla. The margarita itself was first invented during the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Greatist

International Meatball Recipes That Make the World Go Round

A survey of America’s most famous meatballs would quickly start with the red sauce-slathered ones on top of spaghetti and promptly end with the gravy-coated kind of the Swedish persuasion. Both of which are perfectly lovely. But they only begin to scratch at the surface of the United Nations of meatballs that exists out in the world at large, encompassing many forms of albondigas, boulettes, köfte, and more. The round little patties are a near-universal vehicle for carrying sauces and spices, or for stretching out portions of meat.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Salt And Pepper#Meatballs#Food Drink#Carroll Place#Reggiano Parmigiano
Mashed

Teriyaki Meatballs Recipe

It goes without saying that weeknights can be hectic. After a long day, the last thing you want to do is spend hours cooking. If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner recipe, this dish is sure to fit the bill. Not only are these teriyaki meatballs simple to prepare from scratch, but they're jam-packed with flavor. "This teriyaki meatballs recipe has become a favorite in my house," says food photographer Petar Marshall. "They can be served with sautéed vegetables, rice, or even noodles. The possibilities are endless."
RECIPES
Winston-Salem Journal

Soup combines cheesy comfort with meatballs

I’ve written about the satisfaction of bowl food at this time of year, but there’s another style of food that’s equally comforting in the winter: meatballs. After all, who doesn’t like a good meatball?. Meatballs come in all sizes—small, large, patties—with different types of protein (beef,...
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Quick & Easy Slow Cooker Swedish Meatballs Recipe

Let’s make Swedish Meatballs in the crockpot! Enjoy the low-prep, quick steps for this yummy dinner that the entire family will love. These Swedish meatballs have sweet, tangy and hearty flavors that makes it something that both kids and adults crave. This Swedish Meatball crockpot meal is simple and...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lowell Sun

This Greek meatball soup is lemony, velvety and bright

Of all the ways to enjoy a meatball, you could say they’re at their most comforting bobbing in broth. Not that there’s anything wrong with spaghetti and red sauce, miso and Ritz crackers, or any of the other 45 million or so meatball variations that exist. This lemony...
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Lamb Meatballs with Cucumbers and Herbs

Preheat oven to 450°F. Combine onion, raisins, and vinegar and let soak, tossing every now and then so everything gets vinegary. Put coriander and cumin seeds in a skillet and cook over medium heat, shaking skillet around a lot quite vigorously to move them around. When they start to smell fragrant and toasty, after a minute or two, transfer to a mortar and pestle, spice grinder, or cutting board. Crush them up just a bit and transfer to a large bowl.
RECIPES
Parade

Crock Pot Swedish Meatballs Are a No-Fuss Comfort Food Supper Your Family Will Love

With spring‘s arrival, many of us will begin to look for lighter meals to replace the stews and soups we’ve been surviving on all winter long. Those propane grills are finally free from snow and ready to barbecue some tasty chicken and steak. But guess what? I live in the Midwest, and that means some days will feel like spring, but others will include cold rain, ferocious wind and yes, maybe even a late-season snowstorm. Even if the calendar says winter is coming to an end, there will still be plenty of evenings when a hearty, comfort food supper is just what we need to turn a day around. Crock Pot Swedish Meatballs are the low-maintenance, retro meal totally up to the job!
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Meatball Sub Cups

A fun sandwich in handheld form, these Meatball Sub Cups are a fun and easy appetizer or dinner recipe for the whole family!. If you have been following my recipes for some time then you will know that I love making many variations of "cups" and these Meatball Sub Cups are one of my newest and absolute favorites. I love a good meatball sub! With this Meatball Sub Cup recipe, you get a smaller version that is handheld and you can eat as many as you want without all the mess! They make the perfect appetizer or a whole meal in itself! With homemade meatballs, cheese, sauce and dough you really cannot go wrong with this fun recipe!
RECIPES
Newsday

Meatball hero sandwich made with stuffed potatoes

I love this dinner because it combines two favorites — stuffed potatoes and meatball parm — in one dish. You might love it because it is a great lower carb way to eat meatballs. (A baked potato has less than half the carbs of a hoagie roll or two cups of spaghetti).
RECIPES
Food Network

How to Make Perfect Spaghetti

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Spaghetti is a classic dry Italian pasta with a long, solid, string-like shape. It forms the basis of many classic pasta dishes such as Spaghetti and Meatballs, spaghetti Bolognese, cacio e pepe and spaghetti aglio e olio. It’s also an excellent, inexpensive pantry staple to have on hand for a back pocket pasta dinner anytime. Its neutral profile lends itself to being tossed together with whatever you have on hand, like jarred sauces, leftover veggies or even just olive oil and a scattering of red pepper flakes. Spaghetti is easy to make, but there are some guidelines to follow to ensure consistently cooked and flavorful strands. Here’s how to make spaghetti and some of our favorite tips and tricks. And if you’re looking to add some meatballs, head over to our story How to Make Perfect Meatballs.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Hawaiian Meatballs

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Hawaiian meatballs are the PERFECT main course for your dinner! You don’t want to miss out on these! They are drenched in the most delicious sauce and packed with flavor.
RECIPES
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
105K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy