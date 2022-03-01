Make Perfect Meatballs In Honor Of National Meatball Day

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Spaghetti is a classic dry Italian pasta with a long, solid, string-like shape. It forms the basis of many classic pasta dishes such as Spaghetti and Meatballs, spaghetti Bolognese, cacio e pepe and spaghetti aglio e olio. It’s also an excellent, inexpensive pantry staple to have on hand for a back pocket pasta dinner anytime. Its neutral profile lends itself to being tossed together with whatever you have on hand, like jarred sauces, leftover veggies or even just olive oil and a scattering of red pepper flakes. Spaghetti is easy to make, but there are some guidelines to follow to ensure consistently cooked and flavorful strands. Here’s how to make spaghetti and some of our favorite tips and tricks. And if you’re looking to add some meatballs, head over to our story How to Make Perfect Meatballs.
Comments / 0