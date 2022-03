We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are plenty of reasons why your electric bill may be skyrocketing this winter. One of them, unsurprisingly, might be in your kitchen. When was the last time you looked behind your fridge or beneath it? If your answer is never, those hidden, dirty fridge coils could be a big culprit. Luckily, there’s hope! Turns out, cleaning your dusty coils every six months could save you big bucks.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 8 DAYS AGO