When you start planning your wedding, the sheer number of details you need to monitor—budgets and bridesmaids, hair trials and cake tasting, payment due dates and seating charts—can feel so overwhelming that you might immediately start looking for ways to streamline the process. While it can be tempting to invest in a wedding planning software, which often promise to manage it all for you, it's important to really consider your needs first.

