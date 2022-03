Nothing says spring like the arrival of latest in kicky new fashions, and the kickiest trend this season is the revival of the chest-high wader. Stocking-foot neoprene and breathable waders showed up on this season’s runways at Paris and Milan, and they’re now springing up everywhere in catalogs. Hook and Hackle has pages dedicated to full waders in its “Spring trends.”

APPAREL ・ 15 DAYS AGO