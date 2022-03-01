ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

Wethersfield's Mosley finishes in Top 10 at state swim meet

By Mindy Carls
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8Hpq_0eSLRKXJ00

Wethersfield senior Colton Mosley finished ninth in the 50-yard freestyle at the IHSA boys swimming and diving state meet Saturday..

He was seeded 12th among 40 boys in the 50-yard freestyle at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. Mosley peaked at the right time, qualifying for state with a time of 21.31 seconds. He finished 11th in the preliminary race on Friday, Feb. 25, with a time of 21.15 — or 0.16 seconds off his qualifying time.

Mosley and the rest of the top 12 swimmers on Friday advanced to the finals on Saturday. The top six went into the championship finals, and the next six, including Mosley, went in the consolation finals.

On Saturday, Mosley improved his time again. He touched the wall at 21.01 to finish in a tie for ninth.

Of the 40 swimmers in prelims, four had qualified for state with times faster than 21 seconds. Mosley and 35 others qualified between 21.10 and 21.75 seconds.

The 12 who swam on Saturday turned in eight times under 21 seconds and four times from 21.01 to 21.19.

Mosley was one of two swimmers from central Illinois competing in the 50 freestyle. Senior Payne Smith of Washington finished eighth at 20.93 and ninth in the 100 freestyle.

Mosley will sign a letter of intent to swim for the Division 1 program at St. Louis University at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in the Wethersfield gym. Smith also will continue his career in a D-1 program.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

U.S. crude oil briefly tops $130 a barrel, a 13-year-high

U.S. crude oil surged more than 7 percent in Sunday evening trade as the market continued to react to supply disruptions stemming from Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the possibility of a ban on Russian oil and natural gas. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark,...
TRAFFIC
The Hill

7 dead in tornado near Des Moines

Seven people, including two children, are reportedly dead after a tornado ripped through multiple Iowa countries near the capital city of Des Moines. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said on Sunday that six county residents were killed during the storm, adding the storm destroyed about 52 homes in the country within a span of 13.7 miles wind speeds reaching 155 miles per hour, CNN reported.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westmont, IL
Sports
City
Wethersfield, CT
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
City
Westmont, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Connecticut Sports
Wethersfield, CT
Sports
City
Washington, CT
CBS News

Massive brawl at soccer game leaves 26 injured, three critically: "The darkest day for Mexican soccer"

State authorities in north-central Mexico have suspended five officials after a huge brawl among fans during a weekend match left 26 people injured, three critically. Guadalupe Murguía, the interior secretary of Queretaro state said late Sunday the private company partly responsible for security at the soccer stadium would also have its contracts cancelled.
FIFA
CBS News

Armed intruder at Joint Base Andrews arrested, second person fled

Washington — An armed 17-year-old male was arrested at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday night after he and another individual drove through a security checkpoint at the installation's main gate, prompting a lockdown at the base. The incident took place as Vice President Kamala Harris and four members of...
SELMA, AL
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Diving#Ihsa#The Fmc Natatorium#St Louis University
FOXBusiness

Gas prices above $4 per gallon as Russia-Ukraine war impacts supply, disrupting global market

The U.S. national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline notched $4.065 Monday as supply disruptions continue to drive up oil prices to new highs, according to AAA. "Supply disruptions are getting worse as oil traders, vessel owners, governments, ports, and dock workers do not want to touch anything related to Russia," Lipow Oil Associates President Andy Lipow told FOX Business, commenting on the escalating war in Ukraine.
TRAFFIC
CNN

Mike Pence is no profile in courage

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. His forthcoming paperback is The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
POLITICS
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

243
Followers
271
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy