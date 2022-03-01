ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

How hot is the real estate market in Collier County? Home prices rose year over year

By Sean Lahman
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mRaXA_0eSLRIlr00

The median sales price for a single-family home in Collier County during November was $600,000. That's an increase of 17.7% compared with November 2020, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com .

The number of houses sold fell by 23.2% from a year earlier. A total of 514 houses were sold countywide during the month of November. During the same period a year earlier, 669 single-family homes were sold.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network .

More: Naples’ Real Estate Market continues to boom but for how long?

Top home sales in January 2022: Naples home sells for $29.9M

In the Know: Local affordable housing getting gobbled up by investors, world's largest landlord

In the Know: Chicago hotel developer buying up 5th Ave. parcels, spending nearly $50M in Naples

Condominiums and townhomes sold in November had a median sales price of $350,000. That figure represents a 27.3% increase year over year. In Collier County, 502 were sold, down 22.3% from a year earlier.

How hot is Collier County's real estate market in Florida?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

The top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $1,427,125, up 11.9% from a year before.

In November, 191 properties sold for $1 million or more: 114 single-family homes, 60 condominiums or townhomes and 17 other properties.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: How hot is the real estate market in Collier County? Home prices rose year over year

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. crude oil briefly tops $130 a barrel, a 13-year-high

U.S. crude oil surged more than 7 percent in Sunday evening trade as the market continued to react to supply disruptions stemming from Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the possibility of a ban on Russian oil and natural gas. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark,...
TRAFFIC
The Hill

7 dead in tornado near Des Moines

Seven people, including two children, are reportedly dead after a tornado ripped through multiple Iowa countries near the capital city of Des Moines. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said on Sunday that six county residents were killed during the storm, adding the storm destroyed about 52 homes in the country within a span of 13.7 miles wind speeds reaching 155 miles per hour, CNN reported.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Naples, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Collier County, FL
Business
Naples, FL
Business
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
County
Collier County, FL
Naples, FL
Government
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Massive brawl at soccer game leaves 26 injured, three critically: "The darkest day for Mexican soccer"

State authorities in north-central Mexico have suspended five officials after a huge brawl among fans during a weekend match left 26 people injured, three critically. Guadalupe Murguía, the interior secretary of Queretaro state said late Sunday the private company partly responsible for security at the soccer stadium would also have its contracts cancelled.
FIFA
CBS News

Armed intruder at Joint Base Andrews arrested, second person fled

Washington — An armed 17-year-old male was arrested at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday night after he and another individual drove through a security checkpoint at the installation's main gate, prompting a lockdown at the base. The incident took place as Vice President Kamala Harris and four members of...
SELMA, AL
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Sales#Housing Market#Affordable Housing#Single Family Homes#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network
FOXBusiness

Gas prices above $4 per gallon as Russia-Ukraine war impacts supply, disrupting global market

The U.S. national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline notched $4.065 Monday as supply disruptions continue to drive up oil prices to new highs, according to AAA. "Supply disruptions are getting worse as oil traders, vessel owners, governments, ports, and dock workers do not want to touch anything related to Russia," Lipow Oil Associates President Andy Lipow told FOX Business, commenting on the escalating war in Ukraine.
TRAFFIC
CNN

Mike Pence is no profile in courage

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. His forthcoming paperback is The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
POLITICS
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

1K+
Followers
789
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy