How hot is the real estate market in Collier County? Home prices rose year over year

The median sales price for a single-family home in Collier County during November was $600,000. That's an increase of 17.7% compared with November 2020, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com .

The number of houses sold fell by 23.2% from a year earlier. A total of 514 houses were sold countywide during the month of November. During the same period a year earlier, 669 single-family homes were sold.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network .

More: Naples’ Real Estate Market continues to boom but for how long?

Top home sales in January 2022: Naples home sells for $29.9M

In the Know: Local affordable housing getting gobbled up by investors, world's largest landlord

In the Know: Chicago hotel developer buying up 5th Ave. parcels, spending nearly $50M in Naples

Condominiums and townhomes sold in November had a median sales price of $350,000. That figure represents a 27.3% increase year over year. In Collier County, 502 were sold, down 22.3% from a year earlier.

How hot is Collier County's real estate market in Florida?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

The top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $1,427,125, up 11.9% from a year before.

In November, 191 properties sold for $1 million or more: 114 single-family homes, 60 condominiums or townhomes and 17 other properties.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: How hot is the real estate market in Collier County? Home prices rose year over year