Miller’s fourth-quarter burst keys win

PRAGUE — Junior Blestin Miller’s fourth-quarter offensive heroics sparked Prague to a 73-66 triumph over Atoka Monday in a Class 3A regional elimination contest.

Miller, the game’s top scorer with 28, accumulated 18 of those points as Prague captured the fourth quarter 28-17.

In the final quarter, Miller delivered three 3-point field goals and 7-of-9 free throws. He finished with five 3-pointers.

Red Devil Nate Lester, a senior, poured in 21 points, including 10 points (two treys) in the third quarter.

Atoka led 34-25 at halftime.

Peyton Ezell finished with 11 points, including a trey. Fellow junior Trevor McGinnis added six points and Trip Davis had five, including a trey, as Prague moved to 21-4 and within one regional win of an area tournament berth.

Prague was accurate on 22-of-28 free throws for 78.5%. Atoka was 11 of 16 for 68.6%.

Eli Eaves headed Atoka’s offense with 24 points, including two treys. Cooper Hardison chipped in two treys and 14 points.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.