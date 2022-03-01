2 Hurt As Oven Catches Fire In Hunterdon County, State Police Say

NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Two people were hurt after an oven caught fire in Hunterdon County Monday afternoon, state police confirmed.

Troopers arrived at a home on Myler Road in Holland Township and confirmed the oven fire just before 12:10 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

Two people were hurt in the fire but refused medical attention, Curry said.

Additional details were not released.

