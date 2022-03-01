ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

2 Hurt As Oven Catches Fire In Hunterdon County, State Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4VMT_0eSLQyIO00
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Two people were hurt after an oven caught fire in Hunterdon County Monday afternoon, state police confirmed.

Troopers arrived at a home on Myler Road in Holland Township and confirmed the oven fire just before 12:10 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

Two people were hurt in the fire but refused medical attention, Curry said.

Additional details were not released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Shot In Head In Chester: Report

A man was shot in the head while sitting in a car in Chester over the weekend, 6abc reports. Responding officers found the victim at Lloyd Street and West 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6, the outlet says citing police. The man was in critical condition and no...
CHESTER, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hunterdon County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Accidents
City
Holland Township, NJ
Daily Voice

175-Pound Gargoyle Stolen In PA: Police

Have you seen a 175-pound gargoyle flying around? One was stolen from a Pennsylvania home and police are asking the public for help finding it. The 3 1/2 feet tall gargoyle and was stolen sometime between Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, according to Manheim Township police. The cast-iron statue was...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

VIDEO: Man Flees After Hitting Van In Parking Lot Of Lehigh Valley Chick-fil-A, Police Say

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say fled after hitting a car in the parking lot of a Lehigh Valley Chick-fil-A restaurant. A surveillance video shows the man attempting to back a newer model gray-colored Volkswagen Jetta out of a parking space at the Dryland Way location in Lower Nazareth around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, the Colonial Regional Police Department said in a Saturday release.
LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Oven#Accident#Njsp Sgt#Dailyvoice Com
Daily Voice

Suffolk Man Driving Drunk With Child In Car Crashes Into Parked Car, Police Say

A Suffolk County man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a parked car on Long Island with his 12-year-old son in the car, authorities announced. In Huntington Station, local resident Denis Manzaneras-Orellana, age 34, was driving his 2000 Honda sedan on East 10th Street between Varney and Mulford Avenues at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, when he crashed into an unoccupied parked car, police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Stony Brook

A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island. The crash took place in Suffolk County around 5:15 a.m., Monday, March 7, on Route 347 in Stony Brook. Suffolk County Police said the crash took place near Daffodil Lane but did not provide further information, including the person's gender or identity.
STONY BROOK, NY
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Breaking Into Ronkonkoma Gas Station

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue an investigation into a gas station robbery. An alert was issued by Suffolk County police investigators who released photos of a suspect and his vehicle after he allegedly broke into the BP gas station on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma.
RONKONKOMA, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
229K+
Followers
37K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy