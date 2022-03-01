ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Biden to Propose Overhaul of U.S. Nursing Homes

By Robert Preidt
Digital Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Minimum staffing levels will be a main feature of a major overhaul of...

Washington Post

Biden vows to crack down on poorest-performing nursing homes

The White House on Monday announced plans to boost nursing home staffing and oversight, blaming some of the 200,000-plus covid deaths of nursing home residents and staff during the pandemic on inadequate conditions. Officials said the plan would set minimum staffing levels, reduce the use of shared rooms and crack...
POTUS
The Decatur Daily

Biden wants to raise nursing home standards

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will launch a major overhaul of nursing homes standards in his State of the Union speech tonight, White House officials said, outlining a series of measures long sought by advocates and opposed by the industry. Taken together, the measures would raise the bar on...
HEALTH SERVICES
WFMZ-TV Online

Nursing home - wheelchair graphic

Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality. President Joe Biden is launching a major overhaul of nursing home quality in his State of the Union speech. White House officials Monday outlined steps to set minimum staffing levels, increase inspections and continue efforts to keep COVID-19 out of nursing homes. Experts say staffing levels are a critical marker for nursing home quality, and many facilities lack sufficient numbers of nurses, nursing assistants and other workers. The industry says it needs more money to hire and retain qualified workers amid competition from hospitals. A staffing requirement has long been sought by advocates and opposed by the industry.
HEALTH SERVICES
Person
Joe Biden
#Healthday News#State Of The Union
NBC News

Democrats to Biden: Time to make changes at the White House

WASHINGTON — There's a growing sense among Democrats that it’s time for a change of course at the White House — whether that means new strategy or new staffers. On the political front, President Joe Biden’s numbers aren’t getting better, his message isn’t resonating, and his party’s midterm prospects are bleak. On policy, his Build Back Better plan is dead, Covid is alive, and inflation is rising.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

