Biden to Propose Overhaul of U.S. Nursing Homes

Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality. President Joe Biden is launching a major overhaul of nursing home quality in his State of the Union speech. White House officials Monday outlined steps to set minimum staffing levels, increase inspections and continue efforts to keep COVID-19 out of nursing homes. Experts say staffing levels are a critical marker for nursing home quality, and many facilities lack sufficient numbers of nurses, nursing assistants and other workers. The industry says it needs more money to hire and retain qualified workers amid competition from hospitals. A staffing requirement has long been sought by advocates and opposed by the industry.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO