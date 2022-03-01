San Angelo man charged with aggravated sexual assault, hitting woman with metal bat

SAN ANGELO — An injured woman told police that a San Angelo man struck her with a metal bat, then forced her to commit sexual acts, which later resulted in his arrest, according to an arrest affidavit obtained Monday.

About 10 minutes after midnight Friday, Feb. 25, police found an injured woman at the intersection of Knickerbocker Road and South Bryant Boulevard. She told officers a man had hit her with a metal bat multiple times at a residence in the 800 block of Murphy Street, records state.

Shannon Medical Center treated the woman, who's hand was swollen and purple, for possible fractures on both arms. An officer noted she had blood near her right ear, according to the affidavit.

While at the hospital, the woman told officers the man picked her up from a hotel in the 400 block of West Beauregard Avenue.

While at the man's residence, a confrontation occurred after he behaved "disrespectful toward her," according to statements the woman made to police.

The man picked up a metal bat and started hitting her with it, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she began to cry and he sexually assaulted her.

While doing this, she told officers he said "you did this to yourself" and "you should have known this was going to happen," according to the affidavit.

Police found a metal bat outside the residence. They attempted to speak with the man, who refused to answer questions without a lawyer present, records state.

Police arrested Carlos Edgar Morales, 39, Friday on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony punishable by 5-99 years in jail. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 bond as of 10:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, according to online jail records.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.