Allegiant to begin Las Vegas flights from Orlando Sanford International Airport, offers $49 one-way deals

Allegiant airlines today announced some new nonstop seasonal routes including flights from Orlando Sanford International Airport to Las Vegas.

The flights begin May 27 and one-way fares are being offered for as low as $49.

Other new routes include Orange County, California to Idaho Falls, Idaho and Newark, N.J. to Des Moines, Iowa.

“These new routes are starting just in time for summer vacation and will give customers more affordable, convenient options to get to iconic destinations in southern California, New York and Las Vegas without the hassle of layovers or connections,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning in a press release.

Those cheaper seats are limited, and must be purchased by March 2, 2022 for travel through Aug. 13, 2022 when the Vegas-to-Sanford route ends. The other new routes not in Florida extend to Nov. 15, 2022.

Allegiant charges extra for both carry-on and checked luggage. Fees depend on the size of the luggage.

For more details on the flights, go to Allegiant.com .