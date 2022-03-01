ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Allegiant to begin Las Vegas flights from Orlando Sanford International Airport, offers $49 one-way deals

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

Allegiant airlines today announced some new nonstop seasonal routes including flights from Orlando Sanford International Airport to Las Vegas.

The flights begin May 27 and one-way fares are being offered for as low as $49.

Other new routes include Orange County, California to Idaho Falls, Idaho and Newark, N.J. to Des Moines, Iowa.

“These new routes are starting just in time for summer vacation and will give customers more affordable, convenient options to get to iconic destinations in southern California, New York and Las Vegas without the hassle of layovers or connections,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning in a press release.

Those cheaper seats are limited, and must be purchased by March 2, 2022 for travel through Aug. 13, 2022 when the Vegas-to-Sanford route ends. The other new routes not in Florida extend to Nov. 15, 2022.

Allegiant charges extra for both carry-on and checked luggage. Fees depend on the size of the luggage.

For more details on the flights, go to Allegiant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Astra Space details what went wrong with Space Coast launch

Nearly a month since an Astra Space rocket made its first launch from the Space Coast that ultimately ended with it tumbling out of control on ascent, the company announced details from its investigation of the failure. The Alameda, California-based company was able to launch its Rocket 3.3 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Feb. 10, but two problems occurred during the stage ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Florida’s average gas price hits $4 with Orlando soon to follow

Prices at the gasoline pumps rose Monday to more than $4 in Florida and could rise higher, according to AAA Auto Club Group, and Orlando is not far behind. The Sunshine State’s new average is part of the national average’s soaring record that now exceeds $4 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, a price average not seen since July 17, 2008, according to AAA. “Unfortunately, more price hikes ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

No restaurant shutdowns in Central Florida last week

No Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of Feb. 27-March 5, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Complaints and warnings Orange had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 25. Volusia County had 11, Brevard had seven, Seminole had seven, Lake had six, and Osceola had ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy