Interior Design

Home on the Bay Project: The Dining Room

studio-mcgee.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dining area from our Home on The Bay Project draws your eye in with a mix of light and moody materials that set the tone. Wooden beams connect the open concept of the living and dining room, elevating the feeling of this space from the moment you walk...

studio-mcgee.com

The Kitchn

Before & After: This Dated Kitchen Needed a Major Overhaul — It Was Done in 2 Phases and Now It’s Pure Perfection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When Tamara and Rick Martinez decided to attend an open house in a coveted neighborhood of Bakersfield, California, back in 2015, they were eager to see why the 1979 home in such a great location wasn’t selling. But, after taking a quick look, the couple figured it out pretty quickly: It needed serious work for the price. They left and thought nothing about the house … until about nine months later, when they realized it was still on the market. They decided to make a lower offer. After some negotiation, they landed the home, knowing they’d have to transform just about everything. “It was great, space-wise, but it was in really bad shape,” Tamara explains.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Sausalito Construction#Holscher Architecture#Shea Mcgee Mcgee Co
thespruce.com

18 White Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Pop

White kitchens are well-loved for a reason: they’re bright and airy, making even the smallest galley-style kitchen feel more open. The monochromatic approach is a great way to foster a sense of cohesion—but adding a stand-out backsplash might offer a bit more visual interest. Whether you’re hoping to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
DESIGN
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

My Grandma Swears By This Decorating Choice, and It’s in Every Room of Her House

Growing up, no matter what kind of mood I was in, my grandma’s house was always my favorite place to be. Regardless of what was going on outside, the inside of her ranch style home always felt warm, cozy, and full of light; in fact, it’s still a source of inspiration and comfort for me to this day. Now, I realize that every decor choice she made, from the furniture down to the window treatments, all contribute to what makes her house feel so happy.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Check Out Reese Witherspoon’s Airy Blue-Gray Kitchen Cabinets

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When she’s not posting about her favorite books or taking part in the latest TikTok trend, Reese Witherspoon loves to show off her gorgeous home on Instagram. Earlier this month in a snap toasting to the end of dry January with her twin daughter, Ava Phillippe, the pair posed in Witherspoon’s bright and airy kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

40 ways to make your home look and feel luxurious

These striking blue and white tiles create a frame for the feature free-standing bathtub. The quaint wisteria motif, brings a touch of the outdoors into this country bathroom, and offsets the metallic finishes. Not every bathroom has the space for a free-standing bathtub. But if you do, consider a classic...
INTERIOR DESIGN

