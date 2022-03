Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Editas Gains On Resolution Of CRISPR Gene Editing Patent Case. Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued another favorable decision to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard involving specific patents for CRISPR/Cas9 editing in human cells. Pending an appeal to the Federal Circuit, this decision ends the U.S. patent interference between the University of California, the University of Vienna and Emmanuelle Charpentier and Broad.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 7 DAYS AGO