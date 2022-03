Tens of thousands have been forced to flee their homes in Australia as a deadly storm swept through the country. The country has been hit by days of torrential rain and flooding, with at least thirteen people being killed to date.It has been described as a “once-in-a-century event” and the worst disaster to hit since 2011. Here is what we know about the extreme weather gripping Australia so far:Where has been hit?The storm has been focused on eastern Australia, making its way down from Queensland down into New South Wales. Lismore, a city just south of Brisbane, has been...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO