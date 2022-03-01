ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klopp on the quadruple, Elliott and cup celebrations

Cover picture for the articleJurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool take on Norwich in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday. On whether Liverpool can win the quadruple: "No team in the history of English football has done it because it's really difficult. It's not even that we are...

WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
BBC

FA Cup progress paving the way for quadruple?

Victory in Sunday's EFL Cup final means an unprecedented quadruple - winning the Champions League, Premier League and two domestic cups - remains a possibility for Liverpool. The Reds have a 2-0 lead over Inter Milan from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and are six points behind Manchester City in the title race but winning the lot is something Klopp has, understandably, played down.
AFP

Middlesbrough shock Spurs, Man City ease into FA Cup quarters

Middlesbrough produced another FA Cup shock to extend Tottenham's long wait for silverware with a 1-0 win after extra time at the Riverside on Tuesday, while Manchester City eased into the last eight with a 2-0 victory at Peterborough. Middlesbrough were by far the brighter side in extra time and got their reward when Coburn rifled across Lloris from Crooks' through ball.
The US Sun

Man Utd news LIVE: Alex Ferguson ‘advised’ Ancelotti consideration, Wan-Bissaka EXIT talks, Liverpool clash POSTPONED

SIR ALEX FERGUSON has reportedly given Manchester United the green light to hire serial winner Carlo Ancelotti as manager. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's poor performances have landed him on United's outgoings transfer list. The Red Devils are showing 'great interest' in RB Leipzig talisman Christopher Nkunku for the summer. Meanwhile, the clash...
SPORTbible

Virgil van Dijk's Immediate Reaction To Fabinho's Panenka Penalty Is Ruthlessly Hilarious

​Virgil van Dijk was involved in a hilarious exchange with Fabinho following Liverpool's triumphant Carabao Cup final, joking about his panenka penalty. ​Van Dijk and Fabinho both emphatically converted their penalties in Liverpool's shootout victory over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The Brazilian midfielder dinked an audacious panenka penalty,...
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

A double from Taki Minamino sees Liverpool go 2-0 up at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the second one being a wonder strike. Liverpool took the the time to open the scoring, after Norwich City gave just as they got in the opening 25 minutes. However, the home side soon showed their quality as they find the lead through Japanese forward Taki Minamino.
The Independent

Dean Smith questions scheduling of Norwich’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool

Norwich boss Dean Smith has criticised the scheduling of his side’s midweek FA Cup clash against Liverpool at Anfield, saying an 8.15pm kick-off is “too late” for visiting fans.The Canaries head to Merseyside for the second time in 10 days on Wednesday to face a Liverpool team who won a record ninth League Cup against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday.Smith is unhappy with a number of aspects of his side’s upcoming fixtures, both for supporters and his squad.“Certainly it (the Liverpool game) is too late for the away fans to travel and to be expected to travel back,” he said...
The Guardian

Jürgen Klopp plays down talk of Liverpool winning ‘crazy’ quadruple

Jürgen Klopp believes that talk of Liverpool winning the quadruple is crazy, with the manager citing how even Manchester City have not been able to achieve it. Klopp’s team beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties at Wembley on Sunday to claim the Carabao Cup. With Liverpool six points behind City in the league and still in the FA Cup – Norwich are their visitors for Wednesday’s fifth-round tie – and Champions League, the manager was asked about Liverpool achieving an unprecedented clean sweep of trophies.
