The Dyson Airwrap remains one of the most in-demand hot air stylers, but at $549 / £449.99 it doesn’t come cheap. The Remington Curl and Straight Confidence Airstyler is the closest styler we’ve used that comes close to matching the Airwrap’s versatility and results, all with an RRP of just $80 / £60. The sacrifices you make for the cheaper price is that the Remington Airstyler is bulky. This means using its rotating buttons and hinged tong clip can be a little unwieldy, but this setup offers more control over your style so we’ll take that hit for the money saving.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO