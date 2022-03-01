Smartphones as we know them killed physical keyboards on mobile phones over a decade ago. No one carries a flip phone, Sidekick, or BlackBerry anymore because the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones have eliminated the need for us to type on the bulky keypads in order to send an email or text message to somebody. More often than not, people had a hard time typing out messages because the keys were either too small for their fingers or, if they had a flip phone, they had to press the same key more than once to get the correct letters.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO