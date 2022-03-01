ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best mobile phone for Zoom meetings

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With working from home more popular than ever before, remote employees are enjoying a miniature technological revolution as both office culture and technology manufacturers adjust to what is increasingly the new normal. Since you are likely dealing with more Zoom meetings than ever before, why would you go to the trouble of lugging around a full laptop when you could use a mobile phone instead? With a truly impressive amount of technology in a deceptively small package, the ASUS ZS600KL-S845-8G128G ROG Gaming Smartphone 6” FHD+ will ensure amazing visual and audio quality for all your video conferencing needs.
What’s the deal with the Astro Slide 5G hybrid phone?

Smartphones as we know them killed physical keyboards on mobile phones over a decade ago. No one carries a flip phone, Sidekick, or BlackBerry anymore because the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones have eliminated the need for us to type on the bulky keypads in order to send an email or text message to somebody. More often than not, people had a hard time typing out messages because the keys were either too small for their fingers or, if they had a flip phone, they had to press the same key more than once to get the correct letters.
China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Russia calls on EU, NATO to stop arms supplies to Ukraine

March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry called on European Union and NATO countries on Saturday to "stop pumping weapons" to Ukraine, the Russian RIA news agency said. It said Moscow was particularly worried that portable anti-aerial Stinger missiles could end up in the hands of terrorists, posing a threat to airlines.
