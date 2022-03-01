McLain High School Looking For Local Businesses To Speak To Students At Upcoming Career Fair

Administrators at McLain High School are asking businesses in the community to sign up to speak with students about potential career opportunities at the Dare to Dream College and Career Fair.

School counselors say the event gives students the chance to learn about career opportunities and plan for the future.

McLain's Annual Dare to Dream College and Career Fair will take place on Wednesday, March 9th and Friday, March 11th.

The first day will consist of speakers from different colleges and trade schools. The second day will be more career-focused.

Organizers are asking entrepreneurs and local business owners to talk to students about what they do and offer students advice on possible career paths.

Dr. Sylvia Chandler is a counselor at McLain High School and says she hopes the community will come together to encourage students to think about their future, whether they choose to go to school, start a career, or go into the military.

Dr. Chandler says it is important for students to see successful community members and businesses to help inspire them.

“I feel like there are businesses within our community that can benefit our students, that they have an interest of,” said Chandler. “Again, it goes back to exposing our students. And it is a partnership thing, it is not just a McLain thing, this is a Tulsa community thing. And we’re charged with educating our students.”

This is the fifth year of the Dare to Dream event.

If you are interested in being a vendor, Chandler says to contact her by email at chandsy@tulsaschools.org.