Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is mourning the loss of his son, 26-year-old Zain. Here’s everything to know about Zain and his battle with Cerebral palsy. Satya Nadella, current CEO and chairman of Microsoft, has suffered a devastating loss in his family. His and wife Anu‘s 26-year-old son Zain tragically passed away of Cerebral palsy. Microsoft shared the news of Zain’s death on March 1 in an email to top executives. “I know we all want to support Satya during this difficult time,” Chief People Officer Kathleen Hogan said in the message, per reports. “The best way right now is to hold him and his family in your thoughts and prayers, while allowing them the privacy and peace to process such a grave loss,” she added.

