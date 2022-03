West New York is closing 52nd Street as work on the adjacent former parking lot continues to transform it into a parking deck. Image via Google Maps. The town of West New York has announced the closure of 52nd Street until further notice as the next phase of construction begins on the new parking deck. The street will be closed to all thru traffic from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on March 2.

