A Chinese mother-of-eight has been found chained by the neck in a freezing shed sparking outrage in the Communist country. The woman, identified only as 'Little Plum Blossom' was found in the wooden shack on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province last month wearing thin clothing in the middle of winter and a metal brace around her neck.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 DAYS AGO