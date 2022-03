If there is one reason why T-Mobile is the acknowledged 5G leader in the U.S. during these early days of what will be a long battle for 5G supremacy in the country, it is the 2.5GHZ mid-band spectrum that it acquired when it purchased Sprint for $26 billion. Both AT&T and Verizon made the mistake of trying to dazzle consumers with speed and so they started building out 5G using a zippy high-band mmWave spectrum that could deliver 1Gbps download data speed.

