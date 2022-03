Penumbra has been posting strong revenue growth numbers, but the Street has not been rewarding the shares. Thus far this has not been a great year for Penumbra (PEN), as the shares of the fast-growing vascular therapy company have sold off pretty sharply since the start of the year. This weakness has actually been going on for a while, with the shares underperforming the broader market (the S&P 500), the broader medical device market, and many growth med-tech peers since my last update a year ago.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO