Lyon County, NV

Sheriff’s Office: Officer fatally shoots person at business

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

WELLINGTON, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a a law enforcement officer fatally shot a armed person during an encounter at a business in Wellington in southeastern Lyon County in west-central Nevada.

The county Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred Monday after sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Yerington Police Department and the Nevada State Police responded to reports of a person armed with a gun at Rosie’s Place Restaurant and Mini-Market on Highway 208.

The identity of the person killed wasn’t released and a Sheriff’s Office statement on the incident didn’t say what prompted the shooting or provide the affiliation of the officer who shot the person.

The Nevada Division of Investigation is investigating the the incident.

Wellington is 53 miles (85 kilometers) south of Reno.

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

