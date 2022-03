Don't be surprised to see some wet snowflakes plop down on Sunday morning, especially south and southwest of Roanoke. This doesn't look like a big deal, with temperatures running in the 32-35 range at most locations, save some higher elevations. The best chance to get enough to whiten the grass would be along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke, areas of west of Interstate 77, and perhaps some higher elevations elsewhere. Roanoke Valley lower elevations will very likely not see any accumulation, because (1) the whole thing may slip just south anyway,and (2) it is likely to be in the mid 30s if any snow does make it to the surface, and could just as easily be a few sprinkles of rain instead.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO