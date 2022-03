Though minimalism still has a devout following of designers, maximalism—with its bold patterns, supple textures, and eye-catching motifs—is thriving in today’s interiors. A high-impact, can’t-miss-it hue might be the pièce de résistance of any bold room, but choosing the right paint colors for your space is often easier said than done. On the one hand, a maximalist shade should make a statement—a visual exclamation point if you will. But at the same time, selecting a color that’s too bright can upstage the rest of your decor, throwing your room’s vibe out of whack in the process.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 8 DAYS AGO