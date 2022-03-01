IHOP to serve free pancakes for National Pancake Day
By Nexstar Media Wire
FOX2Now
2 days ago
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To kick off the first day of March, make sure to swing by IHOP to grab a free short stack and celebrate National Pancake Day. This year, National Pancake Day falls on March 1 and IHOP is...
