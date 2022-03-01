ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitaya Coconut Ice Cream [Vegan, No Refined Sugar]

One Green Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 cup cashews (soaked for min. 6 hours) 1/4 cup coconut sugar (or 5-8 pitted dates) 2 pitaya/ dragon fruits (with pink flesh to get the nice color) Place all the ingredients into a high speed blender...

www.onegreenplanet.org

One Green Planet

Prime Roots is Challenging the Deli Counter With Its Meat Made from Fungi

Prime Roots, a plant-based meat company based in Berkeley, California, is making meat alternatives a little differently. While most alternatives are made from soy, peas, or wheat, Prime Roots uses koji to replicate the taste and texture of meat, without having a negative impact on consumer health or the environment.
BERKELEY, CA
One Green Planet

Chambord Cherry Pie [Vegan]

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Combine the vegetable shortening and flour into a mixer and mix until completely blended. Add the salt and sugar and mix in well. Next, add the water (the dough will begin to form into a ball). Split the dough in half and roll out...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Rompope [Vegan]

In a small container, combine the corn starch with ~ 2-3 tablespoons of plant milk until smooth. Add this mixture along with the rest of the milk, sugar, vanilla, and spices to a saucepan. Bring to a simmer for approximately 5 minutes, or until it starts to thicken. Turn the...
LIFESTYLE
Fox17

Recipe: Turtle Ice Cream Pie

• 8 Tablespoons (113 grams) unsalted butter, melted. • 3 Tablespoons (40 grams) brown sugar) • 1/2 carton Hudsonville Limited Edition Crispy Caramel Candy Bar ice cream. 1. Combine pretzels, butter, and brown sugar in a food processor. 2. Pulverize until mixture resembles wet sand. Add 1 Tablespoon additional butter...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
P&V

The best vegan sugar-free mixed berry muffins

These absolutely delicious sugar-free mixed berry muffins are ideal as a weekend breakfast or brunch. Wholesome and healthy with strawberries, sweet cherries, and blueberries. The best part about making your own muffins, besides how delicious they are, is that you can make them as healthy or unhealthy as you like, depending on what ingredients you use.
RECIPES
104.5 The Team

See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Ice Cream Stands [RANKED]

As we approach the warmer months, it is almost time to once again indulge at our favorite local ice cream stands. Right around this time every year, we are getting ready for our local ice cream stands to reopen for the spring and summer months. This means I also go through my annual ritual of determining the best ice cream spots in the Capital Region, chosen by you! It is a simple question to you every year, but an important one: which ice cream shop or stand is the best in the Capital Region?
SCHENECTADY, NY
One Green Planet

What is Soy Free Tofu and Why You Should Try It

Soy is an important source of complete protein in the vegan diet, readily providing the body with all eight essential amino acids. Not only is soy rich in phytochemicals called isoflavones, but it may help reduce the risk of certain cancers, heart disease, and “bad” LDL cholesterol. However, despite its benefits, there has been controversy surrounding soy for many years. Some people fear that it may cause breast cancer, thyroid problems, and dementia, even though these claims have not been proved with scientific evidence.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

The Best 3 Ingredient Dairy-Free Vodka Cream Sauce [Vegan]

Larger 24 oz jar of Rao’s marinara sauce or whatever is your favorite. If you want the sauce a bit sweeter add 2 tbl of maple syrup. In a large Dutch oven, add your sauce over low heat. To that sauce immediately add your vodka and allow to cook (bring it to a boil and then reduce the heat to a very low simmer) for about 30 minutes. Stir occasionally.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

10 Edible Flowers to Beautify Your Plate

Edible flowers are great for adding a splash of color and little elegance to the dinner plate. Many edible flowers might already be residents in your flower garden, or they might be growing wild right in your backyard or neighborhood. If you are looking for edible flowers in the wild,...
GARDENING
One Green Planet

Blueberry, Rosemary and Walnut Toffee Tart [Vegan]

100g (3 1/2oz) cold plant-based butter or coconut oil. 100g (1/2 cup) rapadura or organic caster (superfine) sugar. 100ml (scant 1/2 cup) aquafaba (chickpea water) 250g (2 1/2 cups) walnuts, finely ground into a flour. 3 tablespoons buckwheat flour. Zest of 1 lemon. 1/2 teaspoon baking powder. To Serve:. Fresh...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

10 Eco-Friendly Detergents Easy On Your Skin and the Environment

Many laundry detergents, while they may smell good and remove stains from your clothes, can be bad for your skin. They can leave it feeling dry, itchy, and can even cause nasty rashes. On top of that, the toxic chemicals that are used in most commercial detergents can contaminate the environment.
SKIN CARE
One Green Planet

What Are Nervine Herbs and Why You Should Be Using Them For Stress Relief

Nervines are herbs that are intended to nourish and support the central nervous system, including the brain and nerves. They’re also known for restoring balance and restfulness in the body. Similar to how healthy food provides nutrients to our body, helping us to feel energized, nervines can also fight feelings of stress, and anxiousness in the nervous system. Our bodies contain over 7 trillion nerves that are responsible for spreading messages from your brain to the rest of the body and vice versa. The nervous system is interconnected with all the other parts of your body, which are all dependent upon one another to function. As a result, nervines are oftentimes consumed with other herbs or medications that support different systems and structures of the body. This is known as a complementary medicine and can be used as a more natural alternative to medications for treating symptoms such as anxiety or insomnia.
HEALTH
One Green Planet

Brown Rice Crackers [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

1 cup dry brown rice (200g) 1/4 cup black sesame seed (30g) Cooking rice and quinoa in different pots. Grind cooked brown rice in food processor. Add water 1 tablespoon at a time. This will be super sticky. Add cooked quinoa & soy sauce to the brown rice and processor....
RECIPES
One Green Planet

15 Aromatic Plant-Based Thai Recipes

Thai cuisine is a feast for all the senses. The next time you’re craving some exciting Thai flavors, you’ll be glad you have this list for inspiration! Not only is Thai food aromatic and appetizing, but it’s also very healthy! Loaded with beautiful rainbow colors, they make for an easy and impressive meal any day of the week.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

San Choy Bowl [Vegan]

1/4 cup walnuts soaked overnight (or buy activated) Gently process the first 5 filling ingredients. Add to a large bowl and mix in the other fillings. Spoon mixture in to iceberg lettuce leaves. Add the tahini and apple cider vinegar to a small bowl. Pour in a little bit of...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

6 Ways to Make Gardening More Fun

Growing food at home is extraordinarily rewarding, particularly when the level of production starts to reduce supermarket bills and provide an overabundance of our favorite vegetables. Nothing is quite so enticing as the notion of “free” food, and this alone is often exciting enough to make gardening worthwhile.
GARDENING
Well+Good

These Easy Vegan Iced Sugar Cookies Taste Like Nostalgia (And They’re Completely Gluten-Free)

IYKYK: Those thick, crumbly sugar cookies topped with a thick layer of pink icing (plus sprinkles) from the grocery store bakery just hit different than other treats. Alas, while these cookies are unquestionably delicious, they don't offer a ton of nutritional benefits—and more importantly, those that avoid consuming gluten and/or dairy don't get to enjoy them.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Mexican Zucchini Boats [Vegan]

1 – 15 oz. (400 gm.) can black beans or pinto beans. 1 tablespoon lime juice2 zucchini squash (courgette), cut in half, lengthwise with the seeds cleaned out. 1 small red onion, diced small (about ½ cup) 1 cup fresh cilantro (coriander) chopped. Juice of 1 lime. Preparation.
RECIPES

