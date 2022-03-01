Pitaya Coconut Ice Cream [Vegan, No Refined Sugar]

When it comes to ice cream places, there are really only two types. One type prioritizes base ice cream flavors, and the other focuses on toppings and mix-ins (although this is, of course, a spectrum). For some reason, shops that fall into the latter category tend to have better names for their flavors, and Mikey Likes It is a great example. Here, you can get a scoop of “Foxy Brown” with chocolate wafer cookies and a sea salt caramel swirl or some “Pink Floyd” stuffed with strawberry and cheesecake. This is a fun spot, and it’s perfect for when your standard ice cream place simply doesn’t have enough to offer.
