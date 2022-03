Click here to read the full article. In such a fast-moving industry as fashion, with its endless moving parts around the globe, companies that manage supply chains must be aware of what’s happening every step of the way. So, it might seem paradoxical that the more complex the ecosystem being monitored, the simpler and more user-friendly the software platforms need to be. “Complexity is the enemy of efficiency,” said Tobias Grabler, COO of supply chain software solutions Topo Solutions in a fireside chat with Sourcing Journal. “It drives up costs, increases errors and slows things down.” This is especially true of software...

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO