The estate of King Von teams up with Only The Family and EMPIRE to create What It Means To Be King, a tribute to Von’s legacy. What It Means To Be King is a labor of love that gathers previously unreleased songs from the artist’s output. It’s packed with the fiery bars and riveting storylines that have gained him a devoted following, but it also hints at some of the routes he may have explored if he had more time. Many of the people who know Von best contributed to the album, including longtime collaborator and producer Chopsquad DJ, his “twin” Lil Durk, and fellow O’Block natives like Boss Top and DqFrmDaO, as well as street rap heroes like 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, and others.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO