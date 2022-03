Marte left Saturday's intrasquad game after fouling a ball off his left shin, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. By all reports the move was a precautionary one as there's no reason for Marte to push himself through an injury this close to the start of the season. The infielder is thought of as one of the top prospects in the game after an impressive 2021 campaign spent in Single A.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO