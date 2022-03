Netflix is set to begin filming Season 3 of The Witcher soon, and it appears the cast and crew will be heading back to Europe. According to Redanian Intelligence, the series will be filming in three European countries: Italy, Slovenia, and Croatia. The outlet expects filming to start in South Tyrol, Italy, before moving towards Slovenia, and wrapping in Croatia. None of this information has been officially confirmed by Netflix, so readers should take it with a grain of salt. Leading some credence to these reports, Redanian Intelligence has pointed out that Freya Allen, who plays Princess Cirilla, was recently seen at the Versace fashion show, located near South Tyrol.

