Premier League

Benfica set to hike up Darwin Nunez’s transfer fee amid interest from Man Utd, West Ham and Newcastle

By Etienne Fermie
 6 days ago

BENFICA are set to raise their asking price for star striker Darwin Nunez amid plenty of Premier League interest, according to reports.

The Uruguayan has had a stunning campaign in Portugal, gaining plenty of admirers in the process.

Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move to the Premier League Credit: AFP

Manchester United, Newcastle and West Ham are among Nunez's potential suitors - but he won't come cheap.

The forward reportedly would have been available for around £50million in January.

But according to Portuguese paper Record, that fee is now set to go up.

Benfica have a strong bargaining position, with Nunez under contract under 2025.

He moved to the Eagles in 2020 after one season in Europe in the Spanish second tier with Almeria.

Nunez's first season at the Estadio da Luz was a relatively low key one, scoring just six goals in 29 league outings - although he did lay on an impressive ten assists.

This season, however, he has taken his game to a new level.

Nunez has bagged 20 goals in 20 Liga NOS appearances this term, despite Benfica being ten points off the pace in the title race.

He has also impressed in the Champions League.

The 6ft 2in ace netted twice in his side's memorable 3-0 win over Barcelona in September, while he also notched against Bayern Munich.

Nunez, 22, scored twice in his side's 3-0 win over Barcelona earlier this season Credit: Getty

