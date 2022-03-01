ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola claims Fernandinho will find it ‘boring’ if he joins Manchester City coaching staff next season

By Martin Blackburn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlRuI_0eSLDhrI00

PEP GUARDIOLA says Fernandinho might find it ‘boring’ if he joins his coaching staff at Manchester City next season.

The champions are keen to keep their club captain at the Etihad when his contract expires in the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXU56_0eSLDhrI00
Guardiola has claimed Fernandinho might find it 'boring' if he joins his coaching staff Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

A variety of options are on the table for the 36-year-old – including a 10th season as a City player.

Moving into Pep’s backroom staff has also been explored – although the boss is not convinced it would stimulate the veteran Brazilian.

Guardiola said: “It’d be boring – working with us is boring. I wish him the best job of his life – rather than working with us.

“A decision will be made at the end of the season – with these things Txiki Begiristain is the boss.”

Fernandinho has made 10 starts in all competitions this season – with the same number of appearances off the bench.

Guardiola believes the former Shakhtar Donetsk man is starting to look more like his old self in recent weeks after a slow start to the campaign.

He said: “I’m more than pleased with his performances. You know my opinion on Fernandinho.

“When I arrived here he was playing regularly. Now he’s 36 years old and he plays the minutes he has to play and is always positive.

“He struggled in the beginning to find his rhythm but now I feel in the training sessions he is back to his best.

“And with the amount of games we have ahead, we will need him.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Txiki Begiristain
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola thinks Manchester City's second-half display against United may be the best his team have EVER played after thrashing rivals 4-1 at the Etihad

The knives were quickly sharpened in the Sky Sports studio, with Manchester United branded 'shameful' for 'giving up' at the Etihad Stadium. Roy Keane and Gary Neville tore into United. 'Throwing in the towel,' said Keane. Neville added: 'Finished like an absolute shower.'. But Pep Guardiola wanted to shift the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Coaching#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
340K+
Followers
10K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy