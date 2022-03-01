Pep Guardiola claims Fernandinho will find it ‘boring’ if he joins Manchester City coaching staff next season

PEP GUARDIOLA says Fernandinho might find it ‘boring’ if he joins his coaching staff at Manchester City next season.

The champions are keen to keep their club captain at the Etihad when his contract expires in the summer.

Guardiola has claimed Fernandinho might find it 'boring' if he joins his coaching staff Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

A variety of options are on the table for the 36-year-old – including a 10th season as a City player.

Moving into Pep’s backroom staff has also been explored – although the boss is not convinced it would stimulate the veteran Brazilian.

Guardiola said: “It’d be boring – working with us is boring. I wish him the best job of his life – rather than working with us.

“A decision will be made at the end of the season – with these things Txiki Begiristain is the boss.”

Fernandinho has made 10 starts in all competitions this season – with the same number of appearances off the bench.

Guardiola believes the former Shakhtar Donetsk man is starting to look more like his old self in recent weeks after a slow start to the campaign.

He said: “I’m more than pleased with his performances. You know my opinion on Fernandinho.

“When I arrived here he was playing regularly. Now he’s 36 years old and he plays the minutes he has to play and is always positive.

“He struggled in the beginning to find his rhythm but now I feel in the training sessions he is back to his best.

“And with the amount of games we have ahead, we will need him.”